Zach Collins' San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Collins, in his last game (November 2 win against the Suns), put up 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-122)

Over 13.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Over 7.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Raptors allowed 111.4 points per contest last season, fourth in the NBA.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per game last season, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Raptors were ranked 25th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 26.2 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Raptors were 12th in the league last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 20 7 4 2 1 0 1 11/2/2022 24 8 8 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.