The BYU Cougars (0-0) face the Houston Christian Huskies (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies shot at a 45.7% clip from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
  • Houston Christian went 10-10 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.
  • The Huskies scored 7.7 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Cougars gave up (69.9).
  • When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, Houston Christian went 9-10.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Houston Christian averaged 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).
  • At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 84.8.
  • At home, Houston Christian knocked down 8.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (7.7). Houston Christian's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.9%) than away (33.4%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
11/15/2023 Florida International - Sharp Gymnasium
11/20/2023 UTSA - Sharp Gymnasium

