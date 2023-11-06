Monday's contest between the Rice Owls (0-0) and Houston Christian Huskies (0-0) squaring off at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Rice, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Huskies went 11-18 during the 2022-23 season.

Houston Christian vs. Rice Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Christian vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 76, Houston Christian 54

Houston Christian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies were outscored by 4.4 points per game last season (scoring 58.7 points per game to rank 300th in college basketball while allowing 63.1 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball) and had a -128 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Houston Christian averaged 57.7 points per game in Southland play, and 58.7 overall.

At home, the Huskies scored 65.0 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 52.5.

Houston Christian conceded fewer points at home (55.2 per game) than on the road (70.0) last season.

