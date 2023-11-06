The BYU Cougars (0-0) are double-digit, 33.5-point favorites against the Houston Christian Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5 points.

Houston Christian vs. BYU Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -33.5 153.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian played 17 games last season that went over 153.5 combined points scored.

Huskies matchups last year had a 160.6-point average over/under, 7.1 more points than this game's total.

The Huskies' record against the spread last year was 13-14-0.

BYU's .571 ATS win percentage (16-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Houston Christian's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).

Houston Christian vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 11 39.3% 75.5 153.1 69.9 153 145.3 Houston Christian 17 63% 77.6 153.1 83.1 153 153.5

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

The Huskies scored an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 7.7 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, Houston Christian went 9-6 against the spread and 9-10 overall.

Houston Christian vs. BYU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 33.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 16-12-0 0-0 15-13-0 Houston Christian 13-14-0 0-1 16-11-0

Houston Christian vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Houston Christian 12-4 Home Record 8-8 2-7 Away Record 2-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

