The No. 7 Houston Cougars (0-0) battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Houston had a 24-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warhawks ranked 178th.

Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars put up were 5.1 more points than the Warhawks allowed (69.8).

When Houston put up more than 69.8 points last season, it went 24-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Houston played better at home last season, scoring 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.

Defensively the Cougars played better in home games last year, ceding 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 in away games.

When playing at home, Houston sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule