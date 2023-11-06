Can we anticipate Jason Robertson lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Robertson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Robertson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 21 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

