Jeremy Sochan and his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sochan totaled four points, five assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 123-116 loss against the Raptors.

Now let's examine Sochan's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-128)

Over 10.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-108)

Over 5.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers gave up 119.5 points per game last season, 29th in the league.

The Pacers conceded 45.3 rebounds on average last year, 28th in the league.

The Pacers gave up 26.4 assists per contest last season (26th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 12.4 made three-pointers per game last year, 17th in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 31 22 13 3 0 0 2 10/21/2022 21 4 5 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.