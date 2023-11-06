On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Joe Pavelski going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

Pavelski has scored in four of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Pavelski has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Pavelski averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 21 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

