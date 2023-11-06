Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 6?
Can we anticipate Miro Heiskanen scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Boston Bruins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- Heiskanen has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 21 total goals (1.9 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
