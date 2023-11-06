The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-0) take on the Pacific Tigers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats shot 45.6% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 46.8% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Sam Houston had a 13-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 334th.

The Bearkats scored an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.5 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up.

Sam Houston put together a 9-0 record last season in games it scored more than 77.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

At home, Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.3.

At home, the Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than they allowed away (64.2).

Sam Houston sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule