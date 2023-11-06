The SMU Mustangs will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU vs. UC Riverside 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 51.4 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 58.3 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

UC Riverside went 4-12 last season when allowing fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the Mustangs averaged just 2.7 more points per game (62.9) than the Highlanders allowed (60.2).

SMU went 13-6 last season when scoring more than 60.2 points.

The Mustangs made 37.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.3 percentage points lower than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (52.2%).

The Highlanders shot 28.8% from the field, 13.4% lower than the 42.2% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Schedule