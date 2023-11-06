The Indiana Pacers (3-3) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSW.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Pacers matchup.

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSW

BSIN and BSSW Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Spurs vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-7.5) 238.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacers (-8) 238 -320 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Spurs vs Pacers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers average 120.3 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 123.5 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a -19 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Spurs have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 11th in league, while conceding 121.5 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -38 scoring differential.

The teams average 235.5 points per game combined, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 245 points per game combined, 6.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

Indiana has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Spurs and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Pacers +25000 +6600 -

