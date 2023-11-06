Spurs vs. Pacers November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (1-0) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSW.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Spurs vs. Pacers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games
- November 2 at the Suns
- October 27 at home vs the Rockets
- October 29 at the Clippers
- October 31 at the Suns
- November 8 at the Knicks
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson put up 22 points last season, plus 2.9 assists and 5 rebounds.
- Tre Jones posted 12.9 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
- Zach Collins' numbers last season were 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field.
- Jeremy Sochan recorded 11 points, 2.5 assists and 5.3 boards.
- Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Players to Watch
- Per game, Tyrese Haliburton put up points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season. He also averaged 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Last season, Buddy Hield recorded an average of 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game.
- Myles Turner's stats last season included 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He made 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.
- Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Last season, Bennedict Mathurin averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. He made 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Spurs vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Spurs
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|113
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.