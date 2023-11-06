Check out the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (3-3), which currently includes just one player listed (Devin Vassell), as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (3-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Spurs' last game on Sunday ended in a 123-116 loss to the Raptors in overtime. The Spurs got a team-leading 26 points from Keldon Johnson in the loss.

Spurs vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Questionable Adductor 20.7 3 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jarace Walker: Questionable (Lungs)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSW

BSIN and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -7.5 238.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.