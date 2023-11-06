The Indiana Pacers (3-3) play the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) on November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Spurs vs Pacers Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 48% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 49.5% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 22nd.

The Spurs put up an average of 115.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 123.5 the Pacers give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 2-0 when it scores more than 123.5 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up more points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (111) last season.

The Spurs conceded fewer points at home (121.4 per game) than away (124.7) last season.

At home, the Spurs made 11.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.7%).

Spurs Injuries