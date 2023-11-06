Stars vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - November 6
Heading into their Monday, November 6 game against the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (7-2-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Radek Faksa
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Face
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Stars vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 29 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Their +4 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 35 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- Boston's total of 21 goals given up (just 1.9 per game) is the lowest in the league.
- They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +14.
Stars vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-135)
|Bruins (+115)
|5.5
