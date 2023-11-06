The Virginia Cavaliers will begin their 2023-24 season against the Tarleton State Texans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Tarleton State matchup in this article.

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Tarleton State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-16.5) 123.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia (-16.5) 124.5 -2500 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tarleton State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Texans were an underdog by 16.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Virginia compiled a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

The Cavaliers and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

