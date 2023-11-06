The Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) play the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) as heavy, 16.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's point total is set at 123.5.

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -16.5 123.5

Texans Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 123.5 points 25 of 28 times.

The average over/under for Texans contests last year was 139.8, 16.3 more points than this game's total.

The Texans beat the spread 13 times in 34 games last year.

Last season, Tarleton State was the underdog 18 times and won five, or 27.8%, of those games.

The Texans played as an underdog of +1050 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Texans have a 8.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 123.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 123.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 19 63.3% 67.8 139.7 60.5 128.4 128.7 Tarleton State 25 89.3% 71.9 139.7 67.9 128.4 136.1

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

The Texans scored an average of 71.9 points per game last year, 11.4 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Tarleton State put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 16-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-18-0 0-6 15-15-0 Tarleton State 13-15-0 0-1 12-16-0

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Tarleton State 15-1 Home Record 12-2 6-5 Away Record 2-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

