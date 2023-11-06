The TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) face the Southern Jaguars (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU Stats Insights

Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 44% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.

TCU had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.

The Horned Frogs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 262nd.

Last year, the Horned Frogs put up 75.3 points per game, just four more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars gave up.

When TCU put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 18-3.

TCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively TCU fared better in home games last year, scoring 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game on the road.

Defensively the Horned Frogs were better at home last season, giving up 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, TCU fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

TCU Upcoming Schedule