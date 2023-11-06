The TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) take on the Southern Jaguars (0-0) as double-digit, 27.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 138.5.

TCU vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -27.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU Betting Records & Stats

In 22 of 33 games last season, TCU and its opponents scored more than 138.5 points.

The average number of points in TCU's matchups last season was 143.7, which is 5.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Southern's .577 ATS win percentage (15-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than TCU's .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record).

TCU vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 22 66.7% 75.3 147.2 68.4 139.7 142.4 Southern 14 53.8% 71.9 147.2 71.3 139.7 141

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Horned Frogs scored 75.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars allowed.

When TCU scored more than 71.3 points last season, it went 13-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

TCU vs. Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 0-2 16-17-0 Southern 15-11-0 1-0 12-14-0

TCU vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Southern 13-4 Home Record 9-2 4-7 Away Record 5-12 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

