The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce put together an 11-14 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 19th.
  • The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 66.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce scored 78.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Lions conceded 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce drained fewer treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
11/8/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena

