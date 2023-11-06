Monday's contest that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) at Reed Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-59 in favor of Texas A&M, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 83, Texas A&M-Commerce 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-23.9)

Texas A&M (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

With 71.6 points per game on offense, Texas A&M-Commerce was 181st in the country last season. Defensively, it gave up 73.4 points per contest, which ranked 274th in college basketball.

The Lions averaged 29.1 rebounds per game (312th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

Texas A&M-Commerce ranked 81st in the country with 14.4 assists per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Lions were 235th in the country. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

The Lions drained 8.4 threes per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 32.0% three-point percentage (299th-ranked).

Texas A&M-Commerce allowed 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 34.6% (242nd-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Texas A&M-Commerce took 54.1% two-pointers, accounting for 67.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 45.9% from three-point land (32.4% of the team's baskets).

