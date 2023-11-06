The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Lions allowed to opponents.

Texas A&M went 10-1 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 312th.

Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 0.6 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.4).

Texas A&M went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.

The Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.0 in away games.

In home games, Texas A&M sunk the same number of treys per game as in road games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to away from home (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule