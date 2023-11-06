The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot 43.2% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Lions allowed to opponents.
  • Texas A&M went 10-1 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 312th.
  • Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were just 0.6 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.4).
  • Texas A&M went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
  • The Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.0 in away games.
  • In home games, Texas A&M sunk the same number of treys per game as in road games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to away from home (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Reed Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

