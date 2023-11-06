Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-21.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-21.5)
|138.5
|-10000
|+2200
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas A&M won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Aggies games.
- Texas A&M-Commerce won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Lions games hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.
