The Texas State Bobcats go up against the Little Rock Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Little Rock matchup.

Texas State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

ESPN+

Texas State vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-1.5) 137.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-1.5) 137.5 -120 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. Little Rock Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

A total of 17 Bobcats games last season went over the point total.

Little Rock went 15-11-0 ATS last year.

The Trojans and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 26 times last year.

