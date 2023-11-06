Monday's contest features the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) and the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena (on November 6) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-65 win for Arizona State.

A season ago, the Roadrunners finished 13-19 during the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 71, UTSA 65

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Roadrunners averaged 64.8 points per game last season (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball). They had a -81 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.5 points per game.

In AAC action, UTSA averaged 0.1 fewer points (64.7) than overall (64.8) in 2022-23.

At home, the Roadrunners averaged 67.9 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 63.8.

UTSA allowed 63.8 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.