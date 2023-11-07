Baylor vs. Auburn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) host the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. There is no line set for the game.
Baylor vs. Auburn Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Baylor vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- The Bears had 17 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.
- Auburn put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
Baylor vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|77
|149.8
|70.3
|138
|145.2
|Auburn
|72.8
|149.8
|67.7
|138
|140.7
Additional Baylor vs Auburn Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bears recorded 77 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up.
- Baylor went 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.7 points.
- The Tigers scored an average of 72.8 points per game last year, only 2.5 more points than the 70.3 the Bears gave up.
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Auburn went 11-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.
Baylor vs. Auburn Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|17-15-0
|18-14-0
|Auburn
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
Baylor vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Auburn
|14-3
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|4-8
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
