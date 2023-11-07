If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Dallas County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Creekview High School at Royse City High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7

5:00 PM CT on November 7 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Hill High School at Berkner High School