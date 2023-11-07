The Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) take on the North Texas Mean Green (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

North Texas went 14-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball, the Mean Green finished 251st.

Last year, the Mean Green scored 64.5 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 69.9 the Panthers gave up.

North Texas had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 69.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

North Texas put up 65.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

At home, the Mean Green ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (53) than in road games (59.8).

In terms of total threes made, North Texas performed better at home last year, draining 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.1% clip away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Upcoming Schedule