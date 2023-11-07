The North Texas Mean Green will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Northern Iowa Panthers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Northern Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-4.5) 129.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-4.5) 130.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Texas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, 14 Mean Green games went over the point total.

Northern Iowa compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

In Panthers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.