The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros play the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Vaqueros' 62.3 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley had a 10-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • Last year, the Red Raiders put up just 1.4 more points per game (68.9) than the Vaqueros gave up (67.5).
  • When Texas Tech scored more than 67.5 points last season, it went 13-4.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - United Supermarkets Arena
11/10/2023 Tarleton State - United Supermarkets Arena
11/13/2023 Lamar - United Supermarkets Arena

