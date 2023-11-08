Cedi Osman will hope to make a difference for the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Osman, in his previous game (November 6 loss against the Pacers), produced six points.

We're going to look at Osman's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Over 2.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Osman's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per game last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Knicks were seventh in the league last season, giving up 42 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks were 13th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.1 per contest.

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, the Knicks were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cedi Osman vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 14 6 1 1 2 0 0 4/23/2023 21 10 5 2 1 0 0 4/21/2023 16 0 2 0 0 0 1 4/18/2023 23 5 6 0 1 1 1 4/15/2023 19 9 1 2 2 0 0 3/31/2023 21 14 1 2 4 1 0 1/24/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/4/2022 30 10 4 4 1 0 3 10/30/2022 15 3 0 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.