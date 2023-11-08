How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: MW Network
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot at a 40.4% clip from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks averaged.
- Last season, Prairie View A&M had an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 83rd.
- The Panthers scored only 1.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Redhawks gave up (69).
- When it scored more than 69 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 8-3.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M scored 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
- Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M knocked down more triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas Christian
|W 89-66
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/8/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
