The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) are heavy, 18.5-point underdogs against the SMU Mustangs (1-0) at Moody Coliseum on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -18.5 145.5

SMU Betting Records & Stats

Of SMU's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 145.5 points 14 times.

The average number of points in SMU's outings last season was 145.8, which is 0.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

SMU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 15.9% less often than Western Illinois (14-12-0) last season.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 14 48.3% 70.3 143.3 75.6 148 142 Western Illinois 16 61.5% 73 143.3 72.4 148 147.1

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mustangs scored 70.3 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 72.4 the Leathernecks gave up.

When SMU totaled more than 72.4 points last season, it went 5-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 1-0 19-10-0 Western Illinois 14-12-0 0-0 13-13-0

SMU vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Western Illinois 7-9 Home Record 10-4 1-10 Away Record 5-9 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

