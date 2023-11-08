How to Watch SMU vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SMU Mustangs (1-0) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Leathernecks allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- SMU had a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks finished 251st.
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 2.1 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).
- SMU went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison
- SMU put up 70.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.8 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.1.
- SMU drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|S'western Assemblies
|W 82-63
|Moody Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Moody Coliseum
