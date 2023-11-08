The SMU Mustangs (1-0) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Leathernecks allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • SMU had a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks finished 251st.
  • Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 2.1 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).
  • SMU went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

  • SMU put up 70.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.8 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.1.
  • SMU drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 S'western Assemblies W 82-63 Moody Coliseum
11/8/2023 Western Illinois - Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar - Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M - Moody Coliseum

