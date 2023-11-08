The SMU Mustangs (1-0) play the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Leathernecks allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

SMU had a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks finished 251st.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 2.1 fewer points than the Leathernecks gave up (72.4).

SMU went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

SMU put up 70.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.8 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.1.

SMU drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).

