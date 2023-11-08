Spurs vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (3-4) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 224.5 for the matchup.
Spurs vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-9.5
|224.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 240.4, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.
- The Spurs have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and won that game.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Spurs vs Knicks Additional Info
Spurs vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|1
|14.3%
|104.4
|219
|102.4
|228.3
|220.9
|Spurs
|6
|85.7%
|114.6
|219
|125.9
|228.3
|228.8
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|3-4
|1-1
|6-1
|Knicks
|4-3
|0-0
|1-6
Spurs vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Spurs
|Knicks
|114.6
|104.4
|14
|29
|3-3
|1-0
|3-3
|1-0
|125.9
|102.4
|29
|2
|0-0
|3-3
|0-0
|2-4
