See the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (3-4), which currently has only one player listed (Devin Vassell), as the Spurs ready for their matchup with the New York Knicks (3-4) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Spurs' most recent game on Monday ended in a 152-111 loss to the Pacers. The Spurs got a team-best 17 points from Doug McDermott in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Out Adductor 20.7 3 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: RJ Barrett: Questionable (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.