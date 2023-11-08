The San Antonio Spurs (3-4) face the New York Knicks (3-4) at Madison Square Garden on November 8, 2023.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN

Spurs vs Knicks Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks have given up to their opponents (45.1%).

This season, San Antonio has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs score 12.2 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (102.4).

San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs scored 115.1 points per game at home last season, and 111.0 away.

At home, the Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (124.7).

At home, the Spurs knocked down 11.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged away (11.0). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.7%).

Spurs Injuries