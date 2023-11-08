How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders had given up to their opponents (41.9%).
- Texas A&M-Commerce put together a 9-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Raiders finished 133rd.
- The Lions put up an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 69 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-10.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Texas A&M-Commerce scored 78.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.7.
- The Lions conceded 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
- At home, Texas A&M-Commerce made 9.3 triples per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (8.1). Texas A&M-Commerce's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.3%).
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
