The San Antonio Spurs, Zach Collins included, face off versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Collins posted 14 points in a 152-111 loss versus the Pacers.

In this piece we'll break down Collins' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

The Knicks allowed 42.0 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks allowed 25.1 per game last season, ranking them 13th in the league.

Giving up 13.0 made three-pointers per game last year, the Knicks were 25th in the league in that category.

Zach Collins vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 21 16 3 3 2 0 0 12/29/2022 18 5 6 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.