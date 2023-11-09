Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Bell County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Harper High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travis High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hitchcock High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Desoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
