If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Bell County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Harper High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Holland, TX

Holland, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Little River, TX

Little River, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Vleck High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School