Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Brazoria County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jasper High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pearland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearland High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.