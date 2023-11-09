Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Brazoria County, Texas this week.

Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jasper High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Huffman, TX

Huffman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

