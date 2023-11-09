Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Callisburg High School vs. Springtown High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Callisburg High School plays on the road against Springtown High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Callisburg vs. Springtown Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Springtown, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Parker County Games This Week
Shoemaker High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springtown High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City View High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Iowa Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Cooke County Games This Week
Haskell High School at Muenster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.