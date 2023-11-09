Callisburg High School plays on the road against Springtown High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Callisburg vs. Springtown Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Shoemaker High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Springtown High School at Hereford High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Snyder, TX

Snyder, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

City View High School at Millsap High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Iowa Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Graham, TX

Graham, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cooke County Games This Week

Haskell High School at Muenster High School