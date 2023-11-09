Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Chilton High School vs. Louise High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
There is an intriguing high school game -- Louise High School vs. Chilton High School -- in Louise, TX on Thursday, November 9, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Chilton vs. Louise Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Louise, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wharton County Games This Week
Lexington High School at Boling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Falls County Games This Week
Marlin High School at Kerens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hewitts, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
