Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Collin County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lone Star High School at W T White High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lewisville High School at Allen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Prosper, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockwall High School at Wylie High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Rockwall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Marcus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Greenville, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 13
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richland High School at Frisco High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Haltom, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lucas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Celina High School at Paris High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Melissa, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

