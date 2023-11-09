Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Comal County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Comal County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Comal County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
New Braunfels High School at Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
