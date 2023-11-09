Searching for how to stream high school football games in Dallas County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall-Heath High School at Sachse High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

Location: Garland, TX

Garland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

Location: Princeton, TX

Princeton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Hill High School at Weiss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Guyer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Highland Park, TX

Highland Park, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Hewitt, TX

Hewitt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Willis, TX

Willis, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

Location: Desoto, TX

Desoto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School