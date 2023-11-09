Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Denton County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Princeton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Justin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.