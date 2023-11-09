Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
High school football action in El Paso County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Anthony High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hawley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tornillo High School at Wall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frenship High School at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Kennedy, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
