Will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Dadonov has zero points on the power play.

Dadonov's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

